Mayor slams Madonna over 'request to bring horse into Portuguese palace'

Madonna has been slammed by the mayor of a Portuguese town after she reportedly wanted to bring a horse into a 19th-century palace.

The pop icon, who has been living in Portugal with her four adopted children - David Banda, Mercy James, and twins Estere and Stelle - since 2017, is currently filming the music video for her song, Indian Summer.

However, she has incurred the wrath of Sintra mayor Basilio Horta after she allegedly demanded a thoroughbred horse be allowed into the Quinta Nova da Assuncao palace.

According to the New York Post's Page Six, the Material Girl hitmaker was also criticised by locals for wanting to filmed lying next to the horse inside the atrium of the property, which features delicate tile work and murals.

Horta told Portuguese newspaper Expresso that he was put under enormous pressure by Madonna and her team, who allegedly threatened to call the country's Prime Minister, Antonio Costa, in an effort to gain permission for the horse.

"There are some things that money cannot buy. Under no condition could you let a horse enter the palace... Madonna is an artist, but the palace belongs to everyone and is not to be spoiled," the mayor told the outlet. "A Portuguese national would not have dared to try this. I take... equality very seriously."

He emphasised that no horses should be allowed into the palace because the wooden floors and beams of the property were not strong enough, and the animal could damage the building.

A representative for Madonna has denied that she made the demands, and insisted the story is "100 per cent made up".