Christina Aguilera pays tribute to LGBTQ community

Christina Aguilera has paid tribute to the lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender, and questioning community after missing the 2019 Human Rights Campaign Los Angeles Dinner on Saturday (30Mar19).

The Beautiful hitmaker was set to receive the HRC Ally for Equality Award, but did not attend the event for an undisclosed reason. Attendees were told Aguilera would not be at the ceremony, but the singer later posted a message on social media.

"Since the very beginning of my career I have leaned on the LGBTQ+ community for support, friendship, joy and acceptance," she writes in a lengthy message on Instagram. "I have found the most solace and unimaginable strength in my friends who identify as queer, and I have crawled out of some of my darkest times thanks to the small group of people I surround myself with... who I realize are overcoming obstacles of their own - the fights for freedom, the struggles for equality, and prayers for acceptance."

Christina also reflects on her infamous kiss with Madonna at the MTV Video Music Awards in 2003 as another reason why she feels connected to the community.

"I think the reason why I connect so deeply with this community is my intense love for anyone who is grateful and passionate to be living as their true selves," she adds. "I thrive in the company of other humans who are proud of individuality, authenticity and creativity... I kissed girls when executives told me fans would look away. I helped give attention to gay relationships and eating disorders and phobias when they were mostly taboo. What I realize is that I would not have had the power to be where I am today without the return acceptance from those who, like myself, were labeled as 'other'..."

And she thanks the organisers for bestowing the honour upon her.

"To be acknowledged by the @HRCLosAngeles - our leaders who fight for equality - is an honor I accepted with much gratitude...," she continues. "As I reflect on what this HRC honor means, I extend my hand to each hero who helped me throughout their own times of struggle and growth..."