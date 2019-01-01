Kanye West to perform Sunday Service at Coachella

Kanye West has confirmed he will perform at Coachella in April (19) months after reportedly dropping out of the music festival.

The Stronger hitmaker was revealed as one of the festival's headliners in January, but he reportedly dropped out of the music event after bosses refused to let him perform in a custom-built dome in the middle of the festival grounds at the Empire Polo Fields in Indio, California rather than on the main stage.

The 41-year-old had reportedly complained that the main stage at Coachella was not big enough for his performance, but senior executives at the music event's promoter Goldenvoice dismissed his demands.

However, it seems they have now come to agreement and the rapper will bring his Sunday Service session to the popular festival on Easter Sunday (21Apr19).

"We were out in Palm Springs and they took us to a little campground, because we were thinking about a little performance in Palm Springs, just a little one," the rapper said during his Sunday Service (31Mar19). "Then they had a mountain, he had a mountain waiting for us. He had a date waiting for us. Only one date that mountain would be available to us: Easter Sunday at Coachella. That confirmation was confirmed last night."

Festival organisers have also confirmed his appearance.

"Kanye West's Sunday Service on Easter, Weekend 2," a message from Coachella's Twitter account reads.

The line-up for the two-weekend festival, which takes place on 12-14 April, and 19-21 April, also includes Ariana Grande, Childish Gambino, Janelle Monae, Tame Impala, Kid Cudi, Wiz Khalifa, Pusha T, and Bad Bunny.