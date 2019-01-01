Kim Kardashian has no desire to run for U.S. presidency

Kim Kardashian has ruled out ever running for the U.S. presidency.

Last year (18), the reality star and make-up mogul was praised for her efforts in convincing U.S. President Donald Trump to pardon Alice Marie Johnson, who had received a life sentence following a 1996 conviction for a non-violent, first-time drug offence.

The 63-year-old was subsequently released after serving almost 22 years behind bars.

In a new interview for The New York Times, Kim was asked if the experience had inspired her to consider running for president, but she was quick to shoot down the rumours.

"No, I don't think so," she responded. "It would be probably the most stressful job in the world, and I don't think that's for me."

However, Kim said in an interview with CNN last June that she would "never say never" in relation to a possible political career.

"Oh, I don't think that's even on my mind," the mother-of-three told the outlet. "I guess never say never, but that's not going to be like a 'Kim's running!' That's not where I'm, what I'm going for. I just want to help, starting one person at a time.

"I think sometimes if more people would just put their personal feelings aside and talk about real issues that have to be discussed, then so much more can get done."

The 38-year-old's husband, Kanye West, is a fan of President Trump, a Republican, and has at times signalled a desire to run for office.

Yet, with the impending addition of their fourth child, the couple may have to put their political ambitions on hold.

"I'm frantically trying to get the room ready (for the baby)," the Keeping Up with the Kardashians personality told The New York Times. "It's madness, but the best madness."