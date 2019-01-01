Kanye West ‘wants to reunite Brad Pitt and Jennifer Aniston at his church service’

Kanye West is reportedly on a mission to reunite former Hollywood golden couple Brad Pitt and Jennifer Aniston at his weekly outdoor concert and church service.

The rapper, who calls himself Yeezus, has been running his own spiritual services since January (19) in Calabasas, California, complete with gospel choir, and he and wife Kim Kardashian have encouraged celebrity pals including, Paris Jackson, Diplo, Busy Philipps, Orlando Bloom and Katy Perry, to attend.

“Kanye believes he can bring anyone in,” an insider told Britain's Heat magazine. “He really thinks he can get Brad Pitt and Jennifer Aniston to publicly reunite at his church.”

Brad and Jennifer, who divorced in 2005 following a five-year marriage, have recently found themselves single again after divorcing their second partners, Angelina Jolie and Justin Theroux.

Kanye and Kim are said to be keen to attract the former couple, among other celebrities, like Justin Bieber, Rita Ora, Selena Gomez, Lindsay Lohan, Sandra Bullock, Channing Tatum and Nicole Kidman.

And the Kardashian family are reportedly under orders to encourage people to join them.

“Kim’s always wanted to see Kanye in a position of power with her as his biggest supporter and she’s convinced that this is the perfect platform,” added the source.

Kanye and Kim’s daughter North was recently captured on video dancing along with the music in a snakeskin outfit and black boots at the service.