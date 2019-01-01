Rolling Stones postpone U.S. tour as Mick Jagger falls ill

The Rolling Stones have been forced to postpone a series of U.S. stadium dates to allow frontman Mick Jagger to recover from a mystery illness.

The 75 year old is undergoing medical treatment and his doctors have advised him to take a break and focus on making a full recovery before returning to the stage.

Details on Jagger’s condition have not been made public.

"Mick has been advised by doctors that he cannot go on tour at this time, as he needs medical treatment," a Twitter post on the band’s official account reads. "The doctors have advised Mick that he is expected to make a complete recovery so that he can get back on stage as soon as possible."

The U.S. leg of the band's No Filter Tour was scheduled to kick off in Miami, Florida on 20 April (19).

It is not clear when the postponed tour will begin.

Country stars the Zac Brown Band recently landed the coveted opening slot for the legendary group's upcoming tour stop in Jacksonville, Florida.

The group shared the news with fans online last month (Feb19), writing: "We are huge fans of @RollingStones, it's an honor to join them in Jacksonville and share a stage with such legendary musicians! The show is April 24th."

It now looks as if that date may also be postponed to allow Jagger to make a full recovery.