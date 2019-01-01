Taylor Swift praises Ruston Kelly's cover of All Too Well

Taylor Swift is a fan of Ruston Kelly's "unbelievable" cover of her track, All Too Well.

The singer/songwriter released his cover on Friday (29Mar19) and told editors at Billboard that he chose it because "it's one of those special songs that never leaves you".

Taylor was quick to thank him in a post on her Instagram Stories, and alongside a clip of Ruston's video, wrote, "Thank you @rustonkelly for this unbelievable cover of All Too Well and for your incredibly kind words about the song."

All Too Well was never released as a single, but was featured on the 29-year-old's 2012 album, Red. The tune is a fan favourite because of the vulnerable lyrics, which reportedly are about Taylor's short-lived romance with Hollywood actor, Jake Gyllenhaal.

The couple began dating in October 2010, but the relationship ended just three months later.

In the song, Taylor hinted that it was Jake, 38, who ended the romance, and croons, "Cause there we are again, when I loved you so / Back before you lost the one real thing you've ever known / It was rare, I was there, I remember it all too well."

Accordingly, Ruston has shared that he chose All Too Well because it transported him back to the blissful first months of a budding new love.

"It follows you and haunts you and sticks to you because it reminds you of what you thought you'd finally forgotten," the 30-year-old, who is married to country star Kacey Musgraves, explained in the Billboard interview. "It teleports you to old magic feelings, the little perfect moments in a relationship way ahead of its doom. It shows you how happiness with someone can feel so infinite and true.

"But it calls to the end of things and it shows the colour of the flame. It f**ks you up."