Janet Jackson thanks son as she's inducted into Rock and Roll Hall of Fame

Janet Jackson thanked her son for showing her "unconditional love" as she was inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame on Friday night (29Mar19).

The superstar, who shares two-year-old Eissa with estranged husband Wissam Al Mana, was emotional as she spoke about the impact the tot has had on her life.

"I just want to thank my baby, my beautiful son," Janet told the crowd at New York City's Barclays Center. "He wakes me up every single morning singing his own melodies.

"I want you to know that you are my heart, you are my life, and you have shown me the meaning of real, unconditional love. Mama loves you, Eissa."

The Rhythm Nation singer - who opted not to perform at the ceremony - also gave a shoutout to her late father, Joe Jackson, and her brothers, who were inducted into the Hall of Fame as The Jackson 5 back in 1997.

"When I was a kid, my dream wasn't to be a singer. I wanted to go to college and I wanted to be a lawyer. It was my father's dream," the 52-year-old said of Joe, who died in June 2018. "He wanted me to become this wonderful performer, he encouraged me. He was the first to encourage me and music became my passion."

She also celebrated her older brothers' successful music careers and joked that she had finally made it.

"I witnessed... my family's extraordinary impact on popular culture," Janet shared. "As the youngest in my family, I was determined to make it on my own... But never in a million years did I expect to follow in their footsteps. Tonight, your baby sister has made it."

Thanking her family for believing in her throughout her extensive music career, she ended her speech by calling for more women to be inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame.

"Please (in) 2020, induct more women," the star insisted.