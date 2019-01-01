Kate Moss and boyfriend 'happier than ever after Pete Doherty love note'

Kate Moss and her boyfriend Count Nikolai von Bismarck are reportedly happier than ever after her ex-partner Pete Doherty sent her a love letter.

Kate and Pete's rock and roll romance dominated headlines for years after they first started dating in 2005, and were even said to be engaged, though they parted ways in 2007.

Kate, who went on to marry and then divorce The Kills' Jamie Hince, has been with Nikolai since late 2015, but a recent love note from Pete was said to have upset her current beau.

"Kate was as surprised by the note as Nikolai," an insider told Britain's Closer magazine. "The incident made Nikolai realise just how much Kate means to him and he said he felt ready to take things to the next stage. Kate agreed it was time and has told friends they're happier than ever, so Nikolai is preparing to move into Kate's London home in the next few weeks."

The insider went on to explain that the 45-year-old supermodel has assured her 32-year-old boyfriend that she has no interest in her ex, and that the incident has led to a more honest phase of their romance.

"She joked about being caught in a love triangle, but it actually opened up an honest conversation. She insisted Pete poses no threat to him whatsoever, saying she'd never respond and wanted to be open and honest with him, and that he had nothing to worry about," the source added.