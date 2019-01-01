Rihanna touts new Savage x Fenty collection with sexy photos

Rihanna has sent fans into a frenzy with sexy photos promoting her new Savage x Fenty lingerie line.

The We Found Love hitmaker took to Instagram on Friday in a sizzling yellow two-piece set from her popular undergarment brand, which she launched last year (18).

"Waiting for that April @savagexfenty drop… get it on April 1st !!," she wrote in a caption attached to the first image, which featured the Barbadian beauty looking directly into the camera as she struck a sultry pose in the sheer camisole and panties.

Rihanna then blew fans a kiss in the accompanying campaign image she also shared on the picture-blogging website.

The new Savage x Fenty photos have been published just a day after the music, fashion and beauty mogul teased new products from her cosmetics company, Fenty Beauty.

On Thursday (29Mar19) Rihanna took to Instagram again to model her own wares, this time for a bronzer made in eight shades to compliment all skin tones.

Attached to an image of the gorgeous star posing on the floor while looking into the camera with glowing, metallic-coloured cheekbones, Rihanna wrote: "The @FENTYBEAUTY summer takeover continues! BRONZER. 8 SHADES coming ?on APRIL 5th?!! It took over 2 years for me to create our #SUNSTALKR BRONZER with every skin tone in mind!"

The 31 year old's new bronzer will be available for sale online at the Fenty Beauty website, as well as in Sephora cosmetic shops and Harvey Nichols luxury department stores.