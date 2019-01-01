Harry Styles joins Stevie Nicks for Tom Petty tune at Hall of Fame

Pop star Harry Styles had some very big boots to fill on Friday night (29Mar19), when he stood in for the late Tom Petty at the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame.

The Brit joined pal Stevie Nicks for her Petty duet Stop Draggin' My Heart Around as the Fleetwood Mac star made history by becoming the first woman to be inducted twice.

After performing her 1983 hit Stand Back and bringing Eagles star Don Henley out for their song Leather & Lace at the Barclays Center in New York, the singer introduced the One Direction star to the stage.

She described Styles as a friend she's become "quite close with" recently, as he stepped out, guitar in hand, wearing a blue suit.

The pop star returned to the stage to salute Stevie ahead of her induction, calling her "forever current".

"Dreams was the first song I knew all the words to before I even knew what it meant," he said, referring to Nicks' beloved Fleetwood Mac tune. "I thought it was a song about the weather."

"She’s so wise and serene," he added. "She sees all the romance and drama in the world, and she celebrates it."

Calling the inductee "the magically gypsy godmother", Styles insisted Stevie was responsible for "more running mascara, including my own, than all the bad dates in history", adding, "She is everything you ever wanted in a lady, a lover and a friend."

Nicks, who was inducted alongside The Zombies, Def Leppard, The Cure, Roxy Music, Janet Jackson, and Radiohead on Friday night, recently revealed Styles was like her "adopted son".

"He’s Mick (Fleetwood) and my love child," she told Rolling Stone magazine. "When Harry came into our lives, I said, 'Oh my God, this is the son I never had'. So I adopted him. I love Harry."