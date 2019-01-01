Bebe Rexha's raunchy The Last Hurrah was inspired by chocolate cake

The racy song which landed Bebe Rexha in big trouble with her dad was inspired by chocolate cake.

The singer's father threatened to disown her after watching the video for her hit The Last Hurrah, confessing he was disturbed by all the religious imagery and footage of his daughter parading around in lingerie.

The tension between the two of them got so bad that Bebe jetted back to New Jersey for a summit meeting with her family members to end the online bickering.

They're all good now and Rexha was recently spotted dining out with her dad, while her mother joined her as she co-hosted U.S. breakfast show Live With Kelly & Ryan on Friday (29Mar19).

During the programme, she revealed the song that caused all the fuss was actually inspired by her love for desserts.

"It was written about chocolate cake," she told co-host Ryan Seacrest. "My co-writer, Lauren Christie..., she was supposed to be on, like, a sugar cleanse and she went to the kitchen and cut herself a piece of chocolate cake, and her husband was like, 'Babe, I thought you were not eating sugar anymore', and she was like, 'It's my last hurrah'.

"When she told me that I was like, 'Oh, we're writing a song about that, because that's me every single day of my life... I'm like, 'This is the last one, this is the last hurrah', and you start seeing the scales go up... That's what that song is about."

Bebe has always been very open about her voluptuous figure and was happy to show off her curves - as well as her stretch marks - in the new video.

"I wanted to do a video about raw human nature," she recently told MTV. "People have their crazy moments and everybody has their stories. I feel like everybody (has done) something bad in their life, whether that’s drinking or whatever that may be - cheating, going back to your ex-lover (or) going to the wrong person.

"Someone saw my video and was like, 'You should cover those stretch marks'. And I was like, 'We’re not covering those stretch marks, absolutely not. It’s about acceptance of everything'."