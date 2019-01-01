Meghan Trainor apologises to husband for forgetting wedding ring

Meghan Trainor has reassured fans all is well with her marriage after she forgot to wear her wedding ring to the 2019 GLAAD Media Awards on Thursday (28Mar19).

The All About That Bass singer forgot her wedding ring for the first time since marrying Daryl Sabara in December (18) as she hit the red carpet.

But in a chat with Entertainment Tonight at the event, the 25-year-old promised everything is fine with their union.

"Now that I'm a wife - I'm sorry, bae - (it's my) first red carpet I forgot my ring," Meghan explained. "So nothing's wrong. Nobody panic at home - everything's great. I just simply forgot!"

Praising her Spy Kids actor husband, Meghan said the marriage is "great", adding that the couple has been teaming up on her songs, and she and Daryl are working on music together.

"He sings backup on every single song I write now," she smiled. "He's in the tracks, the background tracks, and he actually writes songs with me now too. He's learning. He's like, 'This is my dream,' because he loves music. So, this is a dream come true."

And while loved-up Meghan admitted to being broody, because of work commitments, she's not ready to expand her family just yet.

"(I'm) not pregnant! We're in Spanx, but we're not pregnant!" she joked. "Oh my god, if I could be pregnant right now, I totally would. And if I could pop out two kids right now, I totally would, but I gotta like, tour one more time, and I'm exhausted."

"I'm like, 'Tour, kid, plus this?' Like, I just won't have time. When I got married, I was like, 'Let's do it!' Like, I got inspired, and I had to reel it in. I had to be like, 'Listen,' so we got a dog. We got another dog!’”