Lewis Capaldi’s Someone You Loved chalks up a fifth week at Number 1

Lewis Capaldi’s chart success continues as Someone You Loved lands a fifth week at Number 1 on the Official Singles Chart.



Finishing ahead by over 11,000 copies and posting 7.8 million audio and video streams, Lewis holds Giant by Calvin Harris and Rag’n’Bone Man at Number 2 for a fifth consecutive week.



Lewis leads a chart packed with new peaks for climbing tracks, including Just You And I by Tom Walker, which breaks the Top 3 for the first time, while this week’s highest new entry is Fashion Week by British producer Steel Banglez featuring AJ Tracey and MoStack at Number 7 – a first Top 10 for all three artists.



Walk Me Home by Pink returns to the Top 10, rebounding three places to 9 following the release of its music video, and Options, from NSG feat. Tion Wayne, also makes a comeback at 10.



Boasty by Wiley, Stefflon Don, Sean Paul feat. Idris Elba rises 11 places to Number 11, and Marshmello is up nine to 14 with Here With Me feat. Chvrches, the Glasgow band’s first ever Top 20 single.



Ava Max claims her second Top 20 single with So Am I, zooming 12 places to 18; Russ & Tion Wayne’s collab Keisha & Becky debuts at 19; Piece of Your Heart by Meduza ft. Goodboys rockets 26 slots to 32; and George Ezra’s Pretty Shining People rises to 38 to give him his sixth Top 40 single.



