Liverpool band Her's killed in US car crash

Both members of the Liverpool band Her's and their tour manager have been killed in a tragic road crash in the US.The duo Stephen Fitzpatrick, 24, and Audun Laading, 25, along with manager Trevor Engelbrektson, died while travelling to a gig in California on Wednesday, their record label Heist or Hit confirmed.The label described them as "one of the UK's most loved up and coming bands".The duo had recently released their debut album and had recently been featured by BBC Introducing.Heist Or Hit said they were killed "in a road accident in the early hours of Wednesday whilst travelling to a show in Santa Ana, California".In an Instagram post published on Monday, the two musicians said it was “almost home time for the lads” after a US tour that had “gone swimmingly so far”.The label said: "We are all heartbroken. Their energy, vibrancy and talent came to define our label."As humans, they were warm, gentle and hilarious. Each time they stopped by the office made for an uplifting experience."A spokesman said the release of information about the crash would be delayed as a result of "almost all evidence being lost in the fire"."The bodies are not identifiable and we are relying on the Medical Examiner's office to help with positive identification," added the spokesman.The band's label, Heist or Hit said Mr Fitzpatrick, from Barrow-in-Furness, Cumbria, and Mr Laading, from Norway, met for the first time in Liverpool as students.The label added: "They were in America playing to thousands of adoring fans. Fans they made a point of meeting and spending time with, such was their passion and humbleness. The world was at their feet."Earlier this week, Her's were filmed by BBC Introducing playing an acoustic performance during the South by Southwest festival in Austin, Texas.Skip Twitter post by @huwstephensHuw Stephens@huwstephensSo sorry to hear the tragic news about Her’s. All my thoughts are with Stephen, Audun and Trevor’s family and friends at this sad time. Her’s made wonderful music, and they were the warmest people.