Beyonce dedicates GLAAD Award to late gay uncle

Beyonce emotionally dedicated an award to her gay uncle as she accepted the honour with her husband JAY-Z at the GLAAD Media Awards on Thursday night (28Mar19).

The superstar couple attended the Beverly Hilton in Los Angeles on Thursday to accept the Vanguard Award for their contribution to the LGBTQ community at the 30th annual awards show.

Beyonce became visibly emotional and her voice cracked as she dedicated the honour to her late uncle Johnny, who she described as "the most fabulous gay man I've ever known, that I ever knew, who helped raise me and my sister (Solange)".

"He lived his truth, he was brave and unapologetic during a time when this country wasn't as accepting," she continued. "Witnessing his battle with HIV was one of the most painful experiences I've ever lived. I'm hopeful his struggle served to open pathways to help other young people to live more freely. LGBTQI rights are human rights."

She also praised her husband for helping break down the stigma in the hip-hop community, while Jay praised his mother Gloria Carter, who had been honoured by GLAAD the previous year for coming out as a lesbian on his 2017 song Smile.

"Thank you, GLAAD, for this amazing honour and having us this evening. Life, this journey, is filled with highs, lows and a lot of learning. This is a momentous night and I also want to honour my mother who received an award last year," he said. "I get to follow in her footsteps in spreading love and acceptance and her beautiful speech at the end of the song Smile and for her allowing me to tell her story. I want everyone to acknowledge that."

Will & Grace star Sean Hayes took home the Stephen F. Kolzak Award, teen coming out movie Love, Simon won the Outstanding Film - Wide Release prize, TV show Queer Eye won Outstanding Reality Program, and Vida was named Outstanding Comedy Series during the ceremony.