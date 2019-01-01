Jhene Aiko insists Big Sean break up was amicable

R&B star Jhene Aiko has finally confirmed she is no longer dating rapper Big Sean, more than four months after split rumours first surfaced.

The couple dated for two years before Jhene sparked speculation about a possible break up in November (18), when she had a large tricep tattoo of the hip-hop star covered up.

She played down the claims at the time, insisting her new colourful inking of a star-studded galaxy hid a series of other old skin art designs, but now she has opened up about the end of their relationship, insisting they parted ways on amicable terms.

"Me and Sean are good," she wrote on Instagram, in response to a fan who wondered if Jhene would lash out at her ex on her next musical project.

"I've got tons of love for him. my next album is all freestyles where I touch on many subjects and relationships... past, present and future."

She went on to explain that she draws inspiration for her songwriting from all areas of her life, so fans shouldn't think every track on her forthcoming release relates to Big Sean.

"I know you all love the drama and would like to think everything I do or say is about him, but I've been through plenty of other things and situations that I pull inspiration from when I sit down to create a song," she shared. "Have a good day."

The Worst hitmaker's comments emerged days after shutting down claims suggesting she was pregnant, after falling victim to a prank played on her by her sister, fellow singer/songwriter Mila J, as they celebrated Jhene's 31st birthday earlier this month (Mar19).

Sean has yet to publicly discuss the split news, but as he turned 31 on Monday (25Mar19), he revealed he had spent the past year dealing with anxiety and depression, and had started seeking help in therapy.