John Legend to produce musical reality show

John Legend is partnering with the producer of American Idol on a new music-based reality show.

The 40-year-old musician’s Get Lifted Film Co. is working with producer Simon Lythgoe’s Legacy Productions and Critical Content to produce the new reality show, Love at First Song.

According to editors at Deadline, the show creates couples through emotional performances in which single singers virtually rehearse a romantic duet, then reveal themselves and their potential chemistry during performance.

"These couples then live together, practice together, perform and compete together, but may swap partners in every episode — for love or music,” Deadline reports.

The format originally debuted in Vietnam, ranking number one in its time slot, and now the Ordinary People hitmaker and his production partners are hoping to replicate its success in the U.S.

“Having worked on some of the biggest reality singing competitions in the world like American Idol and Popstars, this is the first format I’ve seen in a decade that’s a unique hybrid having all the right ingredients to be a huge international success,” Simon said in a statement. “And more importantly, Love at First Song has the potential to launch the next great duo like Tim (McGraw) & Faith (Hill), Sonny & Cher or Jay-Z & Beyonce.”

Critical Content's Tom Forman and Jenny Daly will executive produce the show alongside John and Simon.

“It’s the perfect format to come from a love song legend like John, plus a producer like Simon with a proven record of launching both hit shows and huge acts," the producers added.