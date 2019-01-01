Snoop Dogg offered director 'script notes' before signing on for The Beach Bum

Snoop Dogg gave The Beach Bum director "script notes" before he agreed to star in the film.

The hip-hop icon makes an appearance as the character of Lingerie in the new stoner comedy written and directed by Harmony Korine, with Matthew McConaughey taking on the lead part of Moondog, a rebellious burnout who only knows how to live life by his own rules.

But during an appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live! on Wednesday night (27Mar19), Snoop shared that he had to make some changes to Lingerie to make him more authentic.

"I was honoured to get the call from Harmony Korine, he's a great director," he said. "And so, once I seen (sic) the script, and was like, 'Let me just add a little bit to it,' because I didn't want it to feel fake - I wanted it to be believable. And I felt as if I was to act other than myself, I could bring more to the table."

Matthew went on to share that the whole production was on tenterhooks to find out what edits Snoop, 47, wanted to make to the story, only to discover that the main change was the name of his character.

"Snoop wasn't even going to sign up, until he could share some script notes with the director. Our director Harmony Korine was like, 'I don't know if Snoop's going to be in it, he's got script notes.' (And later) Snoop said, 'I had an epiphany last night at 4.30am, my character is not Snoop, my character's name is Rie, short for Lingerie,'" the 49-year-old laughed.

Elsewhere in the interview, Matthew spoke about how much fun he had on the set of the film, though he recalled how panicked he was on occasion when he realised Snoop had swapped his "prop joints" made from oregano with actual marijuana.

"So, the scene goes on and right after the scene, I'm like, 'I'm not sure that was prop?' and Snoop goes, 'Yo, Moondog that wasn't prop weed, that was Snoop weed.' I didn't say another word of English really for the rest of the night," he laughed, while Snoop recalled: "You rapped for 13 hours straight."

The Beach Bum, also starring Isla Fisher, Zac Efron, and Jonah Hill, opens in U.S. cinemas on Friday.