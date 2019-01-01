Offset labels Cardi B 'the best hustler' after strip club controversy

Offset has labelled his wife Cardi B "the best hustler I know" after the star admitted to drugging and robbing her strip club customers in a years-old clip.

The Migos rapper, who shares eight-month-old daughter Kulture with the Bodak Yellow hitmaker, posted a picture of himself with Cardi on Instagram on Wednesday (27Mar19), alongside the caption: "RIDE OR DIE FOREVER LOVE YOU NO MATTER WHATS GOING ON I LOVE YOU BEST MOTHER AND HUSTLER I KNOW (sic)."

His words of support come after Cardi touched on her background in an Instagram Live video over the weekend (23-24Mar19), in which she revealed she was planning to write a memoir to set the record straight about some of the "f**ked up s**t" she had done during her youth.

She didn't go into detail at the time, but past footage of one of her live-streaming sessions then resurfaced online in which she confessed to drugging and robbing the men who wanted to sleep with her.

Cardi was met by backlash from fans after the clip surfaced, and took to Instagram to share a note about her previous behaviour, insisting she has never tried to hide from her mistakes.

"So I'm seeing on social media that (an Instagram) live I did 3 years ago has popped back up. A live where I talked about things I had to do in my past right or wrong that I felt I needed to do to make a living (sic)," the 26-year-old wrote.

"I never claim to be perfect or come from a perfect world wit a perfect past I always speak my truth I always own my s**t (sic). I made the choices that I did at the time because I had very limited options. I was blessed to have been able to rise from that but so many women have not. Whether or not they were poor choices at the time I did what I had to do to survive (sic)."

To conclude, Cardi added: "I have a past that I can't change - we all do."