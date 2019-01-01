Ariana Grande reflects on toll early success took on her mental health

Ariana Grande has admitted she struggled with her mental health at the beginning of her career in a heartfelt note to fans posted on Instagram on Wednesday night (27Mar19).

The 25-year-old singer was thanking fans for supporting her sporadic music releases on her Instagram Stories, and began her lengthy post by writing: "Just saying. Thanks for being supportive of my random, impulsive and excessive music releases. The first few years of this were really hard on my mental health and energy. I was so tired from promo trips and was always losing my voice and never knew what city I was in when I woke up.'

"It was so much. It was worth it and i am grateful for everything i learned and accomplished when I did things that way, of course."

However, Ariana conceded that she feels "much more connected" these days, and doesn't see why she should wait when she has "special things" ready for release.

"If I feel like I'm able to make special things with my incredible friends quickly, why not share them right away?" she mused. "It's a very dope feeling and has breathed so much air back into my lil lungs."

And when a fan praised her for making the "best decision" by releasing songs on her own terms, Ariana replied: "It feels sm (so much) healthier & sm more authentic & rewarding. regardless of the outcome, i prefer this bc (because) it’s real & feels happy. no games.

"I love music. i love the ppl (people) i make it w. these past few months made me fall in love w (with) this job all over again. so thank u sm for being down."

Ariana then took to Twitter to tell fans that she's planning to drop her new single with Victoria Monet on Thursday.

"Man, let's drop it tomorrow night," she teased. "Seven rings is about to be number one for eight weeks and the album might go back to no. 1 too...."