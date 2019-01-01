Will Smith ticks racing car dream off bucket list

Will Smith has ticked another item off his bucket list by joining his son Trey for a race around a Formula 1 track.

The pair were guests of racing driver Lewis Hamilton and his team at the Formula 1 Etihad Airways Abu Dhabi Grand Prix in November (18), and Will was the honorary starter of the race, but when the place wasn't packed with fans, the Smiths fought for the best time on the track.

"I grew up with serious racing dreams and desires that I was never able to fulfill," Will explains in the latest episode of his online show Will Smith's Bucket List. "I always loved cars."

Speaking to Trey, he added, "When you were 15 years old and you started driving, the first thing I had you do was take professional driving courses. Deep down inside, I was going to live vicariously through you. And, as any good son would do, you threw it back in my face. Deep in the back of your mind, you think you’re a better driver than me."

Trey proved he is faster by recording a best lap time of 39.950 seconds, just beating out his dad's 40.002.

Will's son and Trey's brother Jaden was also part of the episode, turning up to play timekeeper.

Smith launched the show as he turned 50 last year (18) and has so far filmed episodes featuring himself sky diving, swimming with sharks, and bungee jumping over the Grand Canyon. He also gave himself just three weeks to prepare to tick another item off his bucket list and run a half marathon in Cuba.

The Suicide Squad star detailed the test on the recent fourth episode of his new Facebook Watch show.