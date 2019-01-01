Lily Allen dismisses reports she's been dropped by her management

British pop star Lily Allen has shut down "nonsense" reports suggesting she has been dropped by her management team.

The Smile hitmaker hit headlines on Wednesday (27Mar19) after it was claimed that she had parted ways with bosses at IE: Music following the poor commercial performance of her most recent album, No Shame, and disappointing ticket sales for the North American leg of her accompanying tour.

"IE: Music had thought they would be a match made in heaven with Lily but it has proved the opposite," a source told The Sun. "Her album was a disappointment when it came to sales, peaking at just number eight in the (U.K.) charts."

However, Lily has since taken to Twitter to dismiss the claims.

Responding to an NME.com headline about the news, she wrote, "I hate to break it to you, but it's total nonsense."

She then made light of the rumours by posting a gif of Mariah Carey dramatically blowing a kiss and saying, "Bye".

"Unmanageable," she quipped in the caption.

Lily went on to retweet supportive comments from a number of fans, who insisted she was too talented to be dropped.

"Also have you listened to the tripe (crap) that actually IS in the charts ?" she remarked. "Yer alright (sic), thanks, I'm happy in my lane."

And Lily concluded her Twitter spree by heaping praise on her management representatives after one follower shared their hope that she would "get a better team who will know how to market you and your music better".

"I doubt it somehow," she wrote. "My team is perfect and we are all very pleased with things as they stand. And beyond excited about what comes next."

No Shame, which was released last June (18), marked the singer's fourth studio album and earned her a nomination for Britain's prestigious Mercury Prize.