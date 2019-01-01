Camila Cabello was 'petrified' by Alejandro Sanz song request

Camila Cabello still can't believe she landed a collaboration with Spanish superstar Alejandro Sanz, confessing she was "petrified" when he first reached out about the idea.

Sanz personally invited the former Fifth Harmony singer to join him in the studio in Miami, Florida last year (18) for the track Mi Persona Favorita (My Favourite Person), and Camila was stunned to have get the opportunity.

"Last summer Alejandro called me and asked me if I could travel to Miami to record a song together for his new album," she recalled in an Instagram post written in Spanish. "It's not a secret that I've been a fan of his my whole life and his proposal left me petrified. Without waiting a minute more, I took the first flight to Miami!!!"

The Havana hitmaker went on to explain that the duet meant so much to her because Sanz's music made up the soundtrack to her youth.

"Now I have the privilege to call you my friend and collaborator (I still can't believe it!!)," she continued. "Making this song with you has been very special and a total adventure. Thank you for thinking of me and inviting me to work together."

Camila then dedicated the track to her little sister Sofia, who she dubbed her "favourite person", and told fans, "At last you will be able to listen to it, I am super excited! This is a magical moment!"

Sanz has since responded to the kind words, insisting the pleasure was all his.

"You have so much talent and such a beautiful heart," he replied in his thank you note, adding, "I adore your family and you and you will always have an unconditional friend (in me)."

The song, which features on Sanz's upcoming album, El Disco, hits retailers on Thursday (28Mar19).