Jessica Simpson had a C-section with baby Birdie

Jessica Simpson was reportedly forced to have a caesarean section with her 10lbs 13oz baby Birdie.



The singer gave birth to the tot, her third child with husband Eric Johnson, on 19 March. Now sources close to the 38-year-old have revealed she underwent a C-section, and is in the process of recovering from the procedure.



"She had the best attitude about her recovery," an insider told People magazine. "She's feeling good, and the baby is doing really well. Birdie is perfect, and Jessica is savouring every minute. Her family has been back to visit at the hospital and they are elated. They are just soaking it all in."



A friend of the music star added to People that Maxwell, who weighed 9lbs 13oz at birth, was "hoping to maintain her record of the biggest baby in the family", Birdie beat her by a whole pound.



But despite losing that competition, Maxwell isn't holding a grudge and is "so in love with her little sister" - as is her five-year-old brother Ace.



"They can’t get enough of the baby,” the insider said. "Everyone is very happy. Jessica was very excited about having another baby girl. Her older kids were around (the hospital) a lot and doted on the baby."



Jessica took to Instagram on 20 March to share a snap of Maxwell holding baby Birdie's hand, alongside the caption: "We are so happy and proud to announce the birth of our perfect daughter, Birdie Mae Johnson."



Following the birth, Jessica's sister Ashlee admitted she was feeling broody, and told People: "Oh my gosh, she is so cute. (Everyone is) amazing, so great. The kids were so cute - Jessica's kids with their little baby sister."

It's thought Birdie was Jessica's first C-section baby.