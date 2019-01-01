Beyonce sings Happy Birthday to Diana Ross at special celebration concert

Beyonce gave an impromptu rendition of Happy Birthday to Diana Ross at the singer's 75th birthday party on Tuesday (26Mar19).

The Motown legend celebrated her milestone birthday by holding a special "once-in-a-lifetime live concert" at the Hollywood Palladium in Los Angeles, which was attended by family, friends and celebrities.

In a video posted by Khloe Kardashian on her Instagram Stories, Diana's daughter, Black-ish actress Tracee Ellis Ross, can be seen giving a speech about her mum in a microphone while stood with her besides an extravagant birthday cake adorned with sequins, feathers, pictures of Diana and glowing candles. She then says, "Shall we sing Happy Birthday? I do not want to be holding the microphone while this happens."

She then calls up Motown boss and Diana's former partner Berry Gordy to come up to the front before asking Sean 'Diddy' Combs, formerly known as Puff Daddy, "Puff, do you want to start it?"

However, she then has another thought and calls out, "Hold on! Beyonce? Are you still here? Do you want to sing Happy Birthday? Come on down!"

The video then cuts to the Halo hitmaker delivering a stunning rendition of the traditional song before giving the Upside Down star a hug, while Diddy, Diana's son Evan and his wife Ashlee Simpson can be seen cheering and clapping in the background. The veteran singer then takes the microphone to give a speech thanking her guests.

Khloe later shared footage of her watching Diana perform her hits while stood at the side of the stage with her sister Kourtney and Diddy.

To kick off her birthday, Diana tweeted, "Hooray !!Choosing love and life. 75 is a good number. I’d like to continue feeling good like this forever LOVE appreciation to all," and returned to social media later to share that March 26 had been declared Diana Ross Day in Los Angeles.

Organisers of the Motown Museum in her native Detroit, Michigan also celebrated her birthday by screening the new documentary Diana Ross, Her Life, Love and Legacy. Diana's youngest sister Rita attended, while Rhonda Ross, the daughter of Diana and Berry, recorded a special video message.