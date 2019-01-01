NEWS Lily Allen dropped by management company Newsdesk Share with :







Lily Allen has reportedly been dropped from her management company IE: Music following the poor performance of her last album.



According to editors at The Sun, the Smile singer and her management company parted ways after her latest release No Shame failed to set the charts alight.



It comes after reported disagreements between Lily and the company, and disappointing ticket sales for the north American leg of her No Shame Tour.



"IE: Music had thought they would be a match made in heaven with Lily but it has proved the opposite," a source told The Sun. "Her album was a disappointment when it came to sales, peaking at just No. 8 in the charts.



"She also struggled to sell tickets for the American leg of her No Shame Tour last year — and pulled out of two dates, in Chicago and Minneapolis, due to an inflamed throat and vocal cords."



The 33-year-old also appeared to be battling personal issues at the time, as she tweeted ahead of pulling out of the show that she was "shaken up" by some "truly devastating news" from back home.



Lily is now directing all business enquiries to her ex-boyfriend Seb Chew, who she dated for three years before they split in 2007.



"There were some disagreements with her management and they decided it was best for them to go their separate ways. It's a big blow for Lily because IE: Music could have really helped her build her commercial success back up," the source added of the company, which also manages Robbie Williams and his wife Ayda Field.



The news comes months after the singer's split from her boyfriend, musician Meridian Dan, real name Daniel Lawrence.



WENN have contacted Seb Chew for comment.