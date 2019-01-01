NEWS Adam Lambert makes Javi Costa Polo romance official on Instagram Newsdesk Share with :







Adam Lambert has confirmed his romance with model Javi Costa Polo by posting pictures on his Instagram page.



The former American Idol contestant first sparked rumours of a relationship with Javi back in November (18) when they looked cosy on a friend's Instagram Stories. They then set tongues wagging once again when they were seen sitting together at the Oscars last month.



And on Tuesday, Adam delighted fans when he went public with the romance by sharing a slideshow of pictures of him and Javi.



He captioned the images: "LUV U @javicostapolo."



When a fan asked, "So @adamlambert you’re finally making it official? You’re with @javicostapolo as a couple?” Adam replied: "honey we have been official for months. IG (Instagram) isn’t the gatekeeper of our truth!"

Following Adam's post, Javi commented on the pictures by writing "I love you".



The relationship is the first for Queen star Adam for quite some time. Speaking to Gay Star News last year about his struggles to find the right guy, Adam mused: "‘I haven’t been in a relationship for about five years. I’ve been working and travelling quite a bit so dating is temporary and transient."



He added that his busy career, which sees him travel the world, makes it hard for him to forge a lasting relationship with anyone, so he's a "multi-dater for now".



"My inner romantic always hopes that I could meet someone and it would grow into something significant and monogamous," he added in the chat.



Adam also previously revealed he had signed up to exclusive dating app for the stars Raya in the hope of finding love, but hadn't had any luck.