Trespasser wanders into Justin Bieber's hotel room

Justin Bieber had a scare at a Laguna Beach hotel in California on Tuesday afternoon (26Mar19) when an intruder wandered into his suite.

The 30-something woman had been escorted off the property hours earlier after attending a party at the hotel on Monday night, according to reports, but she returned and found herself in the pop star's room.

Law enforcement sources tell TMZ Bieber told the woman to leave and his security team held her until police officials arrived.

She claimed she entered Justin's room by mistake and was booked for trespassing.

The news comes a day after the Baby hitmaker told fans he would be taking some time away from the spotlight to put his own needs, and those of his loved ones, first.

"So I read a lot of messages saying you want an album," he begins. "I've toured my whole teenage life, and early 20s, I realized and as you guys probably saw I was unhappy last tour and I don't deserve that and you don't deserve that, you pay money to come and have a lively energetic fun light concert and I was unable emotionally to give you that near the end of the tour (sic)."

He added, "I have been looking, seeking, trial and error as most of us do, I am now very focused on repairing some of the deep rooted issues that I have as most of us have, so that I don't fall apart, so that I can sustain my marriage and be the father I want to be... Music is very important to me but Nothing comes before my family and my health."

His lengthy post emerged weeks after he admitted he was "struggling a lot" with his mental health in an early March post.

The singer's emotional issues reportedly prompted Justin and his new bride Hailey Baldwin to postpone plans to celebrate their September (18) courthouse wedding with a bigger party for family and friends.