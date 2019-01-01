Avicii's family launch mental health foundation

Avicii's family has launched a mental health awareness foundation in memory of the tragic dance superstar, almost a year after his apparent suicide.

The Wake Me Up hitmaker, real name Tim Bergling, reportedly took his own life in April, 2018, aged 28, and now the Swedish star's loved ones are hoping to use their heartache to help others.

They have set up The Tim Bergling Foundation, which will "initially focus on supporting people and organizations working in the field of mental illness and suicide prevention".

They also hope to tackle issues relating to climate change, nature conservation, and saving endangered species.

"Tim wanted to make a difference," they state. "Starting a foundation in his name is our way to honour his memory and continue to act in his spirit."

Avicii's cause of death was never been officially announced, but his relatives hinted at the star's personal struggles in a statement released following his shock passing.

"Our beloved Tim was a seeker, a fragile artistic soul searching for answers to existential questions," his family shared. "An over-achieving perfectionist who travelled and worked hard at a pace that led to extreme stress. When he stopped touring, he wanted to find a balance in life to be happy and be able to do what he loved most - music."

"He really struggled with thoughts about Meaning, Life, Happiness. He could not go on any longer. He wanted to find peace," the note continued. "Tim was not made for the business machine he found himself in; he was a sensitive guy who loved his fans but shunned the spotlight."