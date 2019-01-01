Ariana Grande surprises fans with unreleased song during concert

Ariana Grande gave her fans a treat by performing unreleased song She Got Her Own during her concert in Washington, D.C. on Monday (25Mar19).

The Thank U, Next singer originally teased the tune by posting a snippet on Snapchat in 2016, but never released it. However, during her latest Sweetener World Tour stop, Ariana finally decided to share the song in full with the help of her good friend and collaborator Victoria Monet.

Ariana later shared footage on Instagram of them singing the surprise track on top of a pink car.

"I dunno where i'd be without u but it sure wouldn't be here n for sure wouldn't at all be this special or magical," she wrote. "I am so grateful for u. got to perform dis vintage gem with my best friend tonight @victoriamonet. you are too lit, too talented and too kind (sic)."

Ariana also revealed to followers that she had bigger plans for the song and another tune that they had recorded during the tour.

"I know you're all going to spam us with 'DROP IT NOW' but there's a plan! we promise. patience. oh and we made another one this trip too. you'll get that one too. at some point (sic)," the 25-year-old teased.

And Victoria, who helped co-write a number of songs on Ariana's Thank U, Next album, said her guest appearance was the perfect way for them to celebrate 7 Rings, which she helped pen, being at the top of America's Billboard Hot 100 for the seventh week.

"Most fun way to celebrate a 7th week at number 1 you're A LEGEND on and off stage I love you," she wrote, and Ariana replied, "Miss u already pls come back immediately. love u (sic)."

Additionally, Ariana thanked her fans for supporting her and making her smile even though she is singing sad personal songs on the tour, adding, "I feel your warmth up there and it helps and is greatly appreciated."

The trek continues in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania on Tuesday.