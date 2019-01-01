Justin Bieber sleeps in an oxygen chamber

Justin Bieber has swapped his bed for a hyperbaric oxygen chamber.

The 25-year-old singer, who has been open about his mental health struggles in recent months, posted a video to his Instagram Stories on Sunday night (24Mar19) which showed him snoozing inside the chamber, which pumps pure oxygen in and out via a series of valves.

Wife Hailey Bieber was behind the camera, and captioned the first clip: "Sleep tight lover". In a second clip, Hailey zipped up the tube, and captioned it: "Sleeping in the HBOT."

In the videos, the Sorry singer, who told fans on Monday night that he's taking a break from music to focus on sorting some "deep-rooted issues", appeared to be wearing a hoodie as he slept with some kind of mouthpiece between his lips.

Hyperbaric oxygen chambers, which double the amount of oxygen in the body within an hour, have long been used to promote healing and reduce inflammation, and are frequently turned to by athletes after injury. It's also been proven to help with PTSD (post-traumatic stress disorder), according to Logan Poudel of California-based company OxyHealth, but it's not been shown to have any effect on depression, which Justin has admitted to struggling with.

Poudel added to the New York Post's gossip column Page Six that while "it's not detrimental" to sleep in one of the pressurised chambers, "there’s no medical benefit past two hours.”

“Often the people who sleep in them are NFL players,” he added. “It makes it painless to finally sleep once the pressure is formed. One hour in the unit at pressure is the equivalent of a three-hour nap. So those suffering insomnia due to PTSD or stress finally get to rest and decompress."

According to Poudel, Justin is probably spending around $820 (£620) a month to rent the chamber at his suite at the Montage Hotel in Beverly Hills. A doctor's prescription is also required to either rent or buy the machines.

Justin isn't the only famous face to seek solace in an oxygen chamber. Late singer Michael Jackson famously slept inside of one in a bid to increase the length of his life. He died in 2009, aged 50.