Cardi B planning a memoir

Cardi B is planning to set the record straight about her unique life story in a memoir.

The Money hitmaker famously pulled herself out of poverty by starting out as a stripper in her native New York City, before leaving to pursue her rap dreams with a role on U.S. reality show Love & Hip Hop: New York in 2015, and conquering the charts with her breakout single Bodak Yellow in 2017.

She has continued to make waves in the music industry ever since, but Cardi is sick of critics trying to tear her down as a bad person.

"Everybody always trying to make excuse of me (sic)," Cardi complained in an Instagram Live video on Sunday (24Mar19). "Always everything, 'Cardi this, Cardi that, Cardi's a terrible person.'"

"Let me tell you something," she continued. "I'm a rapper. I'm a b**ch that came from the streets that came to the industry. I wasn't a Disney channel star. I wasn't a nun. I wasn't a saint. I never was a saint, OK? I'm a good-hearted person but I have done some f**ked up s**t."

The hip-hop star then shared her plans to revisit her past in her own words in the near future.

"Y'all don't have to worry about it, y'all don't gotta tell my story," she said. "You wanna know why y'all don't gotta tell my story (sic)? Because I'm gonna write a book about my life. I've been through a lot of s**t. I've been a b**ch that from young been in the streets (sic). I got influenced by the streets."

It's not clear when Cardi hopes to put pen to paper, but she is currently set to return to her stripper days after signing on to join fellow Latina Jennifer Lopez in her new movie Hustlers, about a group of former erotic dancers who turn the tables on their rich Wall Street clients. The film role will be Cardi B's first.