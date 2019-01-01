Kehlani welcomes first child

Singer Kehlani has become a first-time mum after giving birth to her daughter at home in her bathroom over the weekend (23-24Mar19).

The Crzy hitmaker, who announced her pregnancy in October (18), shortly after wrapping up her stint as a tour opener for Demi Lovato, has informed fans her baby girl, named Adeya, with guitarist Javie Young-White, has arrived safe and sound.

"this weekend our angel arrived healthy & perfect in every way in our bathroom at home," Kehlani wrote on Monday (25Mar19) in a caption on Instagram attached to an image of a baby blanket.

The 23 year old continued: "The unmedicated homebirth was the absolute hardest yet most powerful thing i’ve ever done. thankful beyond words. in love beyond comparison.

"refraining from posting to be family and rest, we just wanted to say thank you to everyone who sent well wishes, love, and support in all forms while waiting & working to bring Adeya earthside."

New dad Javie also gushed over the pair's bundle of joy on Instagram, going into more detail about Kehlani's birth at home.

"Adeya is here," he wrote. "Kehlani birthed her, standing up, right into my arms. In that moment, all the indisputable pulls of intuition, random bellows of clarity, & ear-splitting life lessons I’ve received in recent years made more sense than i’ve ever needed. We came face to face with beauty. arm in arm with God."

"It’s a blessing to have purpose within such a healthy, willful family," Javie concluded. "We’ll be spending the next few weeks resting & falling deeper in love with each other. Thank you to all of you sending uplifting & expansive energy our way, not a drop goes wasted".