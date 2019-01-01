Justin Timberlake pledges support to Nebraska flood aid efforts

Justin Timberlake has vowed to make a generous donation to flood relief efforts in Nebraska after performing in the state over the weekend.

The SexyBack hitmaker took his Man of the Woods tour to the CHI Health Center in Omaha on Saturday night (23Mar19), and the event proved to be the venue's highest-grossing show to date.

To celebrate the news, Justin has decided to give a portion of proceeds from ticket sales to local flood recovery officials, who have been working to help those in need after heavy rainfall and melting snow caused havoc across the state earlier this month (Mar19), in what has been deemed the worst natural disaster in Nebraska's history.

"All of us onstage, our hearts go out to those affected by the floods," he told the crowd towards the end of the gig. "So this is what we're gonna do: we are gonna make a donation.

"When I say 'we' I mean we are all here tonight making a donation. This being the highest-grossing show in this venue, each and every one of your tickets is gonna be part of the donation."

Justin went on to reveal that he would be cutting a cheque from his personal bank account, with tour promoters at Live Nation and sponsors at Bai Water also doing their part to aid the ongoing recovery effort.

"I'm also gonna personally make a donation," he shared. "I called Live Nation, they're gonna match my donation. Our partner, Bai Water, is gonna send water to those in need."

Closing out his set, the pop superstar added, "We love you Omaha! Thank you for having us out tonight, and thank you for helping us with this donation."

It's not yet clear how much Timberlake will be donating, but he also showed his support to local residents by wearing a T-shirt bearing the phrase "Nebraska Strong" throughout the gig.

Sharing the news on social media on Sunday, he wrote, "OMAHA! Thank you for coming out last night. Just by showing up, you became a big part of our efforts to help the victims of the flooding here in the Midwest. Special thanks to Live Nation & Bai for joining in too."

He also directed followers to the Red Cross website, adding, "Stay strong Nebraska, WE LOVE YOU."

Timberlake's Saturday show had originally been due to take place in December (18), but was postponed as the singer was diagnosed with bruised vocal cords.