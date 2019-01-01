Alanis Morissette pregnant with third child

Rocker Alanis Morissette and her husband are expecting a third baby.

The Jagged Little Pill singer revealed her pregnancy news in a black and white Instagram image she posted on Monday (25Mar19) which features her standing sideways, singing into a microphone, with her protruding baby bump taking centre stage.

"So much NEWness…," the 44 year old captioned the photo, adding heart and prayer emojis.

The Canadian icon already shares son Ever, eight, and daughter Onyx, two, with her rapper husband Mario 'Souleye' Treadway, who she married in 2010.

In addition to her exciting family expansion news, Alanis is also preparing to make a major career comeback and she is currently recording her ninth studio album, seven years after the release of her last record Havoc and Bright Lights in 2012.

Her iconic 1995 album, Jagged Little Pill, is also getting a revamp, with the title inspiring a stage musical that is heading to Broadway this autumn (19). Alanis teamed up with Juno screenwriter Diablo Cody, who wrote the book for the Jagged Little Pill musical, to bring the project to life onstage, and the show will debut in the New York theatre district with a top-of-the-line production team.

The production will be directed by Tony Award winner Diane Paulus and choreographed by Olivier Award winner Sidi Larbi Cherkaoui, who also worked with Beyonce and JAY-Z on their Apes**t video, while Next to Normal's Tom Kitt has signed on to serve as musical supervisor.