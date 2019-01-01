Alex Rodriguez praises 'beautiful' Jennifer Lopez in sweet Instagram post

Alex Rodriguez has taken to Instragram to praise fiancee Jennifer Lopez as she begins to shoot her new movie Hustlers.

The former sportsman shared a picture of the happy couple on the picture sharing app, with the Jenny from the Block songstress beaming as he planted a kiss on her cheek.

In the caption of the post, Alex took the opportunity to gush over his wife-to-be, and teased fans about what they can expect from the popstar's upcoming project.

“This beautiful woman starts shooting her movie tomorrow," he wrote. "I won’t play spoiler, but I can’t wait until you all see how she transforms herself into a completely different character!!”

The retired baseball star went on to highlight Jennifer's work ethic, and couldn't resist declaring his love for the On The Floor hitmaker, 49.

“She’s been working so hard lately. I’m glad we were able to enjoy a quick little break before she dives into this new project," the 43-year-old continued. "Love you baby and continue to shine, fly high and inspire all of us.”

The pair got engaged after two years of dating during a vacation in the Bahamas earlier this month (Mar19), and they have received an outpouring of well wishes and congratulations from friends, family and celebrity pals.

Following news of Alex's proposal, Jennifer told People that she and her soon-to-be husband are still revelling in their new relationship status.

“We’re really happy,” she smiled. Alex added in the joint interview: "We have (an) appreciation for where we are in our lives today, and that’s what we’re enjoying the most."