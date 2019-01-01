NEWS Lewis Capaldi eyes a fifth week at Number 1 Newsdesk Share with :







Lewis Capaldi's chart success is set to continue this week as Someone You Loved eyes a fifth week at Number 1 on the Official Singles Chart.



The Scottish singer-songwriter continues to lead the way on the latest chart update, currently 2,000 combined sales ahead of his closest competitor, Calvin Harris & Rag'n'Bone Man's Giant.



Tom Walker’s Just You And I edges further up the Top 10, so far up one place to Number 3, as does Jonas Brothers' comeback single Sucker, lifting one spot to Number 4.



Pink's latest track Walk Me Home is set to rebound back into the Top 10 and could reach a new peak following the release of its accompanying music video, already up six places since last Friday to Number 6. The clip was helmed by The Greatest Showman director Michael Gracey.



Meanwhile, British hip hop newcomer Steel Banglez is on track to claim the week's highest new entry with Fashion Week ft. AJ Tracey and MoStack, currently at Number 9.



Further down, it looks like there will be big climbs for Marshmellos Here With Me ft. Chvrches, so far up eight spots to Number 15, and Ava Max's So Am I, rising 12 to Number 18.



British rappers Russ & Tion Wayne are at 29 with their brand-new collaboration Keisha & Becky, and two songs are on track to climb into this week's Top 40 for the first time: George Ezra's Pretty Shining People at 33, and Piece Of Your Heart by production trio Meduza ft. Goodboys at 35.

