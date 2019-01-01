Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom attend Kanye West's Sunday Service

Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom were among the celebrity guests at Kanye West's Sunday Service over the weekend (23-24Mar19).

The Firework singer and The Lord of the Rings actor, who got engaged on Valentine's Day, were pictured attending the rapper's weekly outdoor concert and church service in Calabasas on Sunday, with Katy wearing a pink dress, shirt and cap and Orlando in a more casual ensemble of jeans and jacket.

They weren't the only celebrities to attend the Christian service, which Kanye launched in January, as rocker Courtney Love, R&B singer Babyface and rapper Tyler, The Creator were all pictured arriving at the spiritual gathering, as well as Kanye's wife Kim Kardashian and their children, her sisters Khloe and Kourtney, and half-sister Kendall Jenner.

Khloe and Kourtney shared footage of the service on her Instagram Stories, showing Kim's daughter North dancing along with the music in a snakeskin outfit and black boots, while Kendall posted a clip of Tyler sitting in the grass enjoying the entertainment.

According to Mail Online, police were called to the weekly event due to noise complaints, thanks to the large gospel choir and band used in the concert.

Katy didn't share anything from the gathering on social media, but over the weekend, she had told her Instagram followers she was going to "brb (be right back) making a life," besides a picture of a cushion bearing the message, "Never get so busy making a living that you forget to make a life".

On Sunday night, she was also seen on the judging panel of American Idol. During the pre-recorded episode, she was suffering from a cold and kept sneezing so often that she finally resorted to stuffing a tissue up her nose.