Experimental pioneer Scott Walker dies

It is with great sadness that we announce the death of Scott Walker. Scott was 76 years old and is survived by his daughter, Lee, his granddaughter, Emmi-Lee, and his partner Beverly: https://t.co/awaFXWOkja pic.twitter.com/nd6MYVmWaO — 4AD (@4AD_Official) March 25, 2019

Scott Walker, one of the most innovative and enduring songwriters of the 20th century, has died aged 76.The news was announced by his record label, 4AD. "For half a century, the genius of the man born Noel Scott Engel has enriched the lives of thousands," a statement read. The cause of death has not been announced.The US pop trio enjoyed hits like The Sun Ain't Gonna Shine Anymore and Make It Easy On Yourself in the 1960s.The band moved to Britain and at one point their fame in their adopted country rivalled that of The Beatles.Since the 1960s, Scott Walker has scaled the heights of pop superstardom, produced some of the most revered solo albums of the late sixties, coasted on his laurels during the seventies, then metamorphosed into something very different. The music he has been making at his own pace since the early eighties might be utterly estranged from the songs that made him a household name, but they stem from the privacy he requires to write this complex and hugely inventive music.Bish Bosch is the latest in Scott's discography to pursue the line of enquiry he began back in 1978, with his four devastatingly original songs on the Walker Brothers' swansong, Nite Flights, and continuing through Climate of Hunter (1984), Tilt (1995), The Drift (2006). He has continued to mature and develop in a late style utterly at odds with the music that made him a superstar, a lifetime ago, but which is totally honest, uncompromising and transcendent. Scott began writing new material around 2009 - whilst also scoring the ROH 2's Duet For One Voice ballet - recording it sporadically over the following three years. Aided again by co-producer Peter Walsh and joined by the regular core of musicians, Ian Thomas (drums), Hugh Burns (guitar), James Stevenson (guitar), Alasdair Malloy (percussion) and John Giblin (bass).In 2014 Scott Walker also recorded with Sunn O))) to produce the five track collaborative record Soused.