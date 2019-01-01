Zayn Malik reassures fans after sparking concern with worrying tweet

Zayn Malik has reassured fans he's "happy" after sparking concern with a tweet in which he apologised for being a bad person.

The former One Direction singer took to Twitter on Saturday (23Mar19) and wrote: "I'd like (to) apologise for basically being a s**t person."

After getting more than 14,000 retweets, Zayn swiftly removed all traces of it.

But the deletion came after hordes of fans responded to the Pillowtalk star to ask if he was OK - after becoming concerned about his original message.

On Sunday night, Zayn returned to Twitter to set the record straight about his wellbeing.

"Currently happy, could be happier. Thanks for all the love and thoughts yesterday just had a vent ha," he wrote.

His message was enough to placate his followers, with one replying: "We're so proud of you!!"

Another added: "Oh im happy if you're happy!"

Zayn didn't elaborate on the reasons for his initial tweet. However, it came after his former bandmate Louis Tomlinson blasted him for failing to support him following the death of his mother, Johannah Deakin, in 2016.

Speaking on journalist Dan Wootton's podcast, Louis said that while he'd kept in touch with Zayn following his departure from One Direction in 2015, he was upset when his former pal didn't show up for his performance on The X Factor, which came shortly after his mum's passing.

"I had a couple of calls with him after I lost my mum, and all the boys had agreed to come to that performance, and he didn't show, so that really bugged me," Louis explained.

"It was just seeing everyone there - Harry (Styles), Niall (Horan), and Liam (Payne) - that was what I needed that night, that support. So on the other end of the spectrum, it kind of really showed. So, eh, I hope he's alright, but..."

Louis was then reported to have given a one-fingered salute to the microphone during the interview.

Since his chat with Dan, Louis, 27, has also lost his 18-year-old sister Felicite Tomlinson.