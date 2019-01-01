Jennifer Lopez ‘planning a princess-style wedding’

Jennifer Lopez has reportedly begun making plans for her most “opulent” wedding yet as she prepares to tie the knot for the fourth time.

Despite being a seasoned bride, the singer and actress, whose boyfriend of two years Alex Rodriguez recently confirmed she had accepted his marriage proposal, complete with $1 million ring, she is thought to be planning a lavish ceremony.

“Jen may have been married three times, but this time she’s sure Alex is The One,” a source explained to Britain's Heat magazine. “Jen figures this will be her final opportunity for a proper, princess-style wedding, so why shouldn’t she go all out?”

According to the publication, the 49-year-old and the former baseball star are said to be considering a destination wedding in exclusive locations such as the Bahamas, where the pair recently holidayed to celebrate their happy news, The Hamptons, Hawaii or a private island.

“Jen wants a really star-studded opulent ceremony,” the insider said. “She’s aware there’s a fine line between classy and over-the top, so she’s working with a team of high-end planners and lifestyle experts.”

Although she has three failed marriages behind her, to Marc Anthony, father of her 11-year-old twins Max and Emme, Cris Judd and Ojani Noa, Jennifer admitted in interview that she still believes in love, calling it her “biggest dream”.

And the Shades of Blue star, who turns 50 this year, is keen for her star-studded wedding to happen sooner rather than later.

“She’d rather not have a long engagement, and it would be a surprise if the ceremony coincided with her 50th birthday party this summer,” continued the insider. “The guest list will include a tonne of celebrities and maybe some of her exes.

“Jen knows exactly what she wants and money is no object.”