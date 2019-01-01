John Legend: ‘Kanye gave me my start’

John Legend is still thankful for the start Kanye West gave him in music, despite their friendship souring over the years.

The Ordinary People singer met Kanye, then up-and-coming himself, in 2001, and was quickly hired to sing the hooks on the hip-hop star’s music.

He later signed to Kanye’s GOOD Music label, and released his first album in 2004, with Kanye co-writing and co-producing a lot of the tracks.

“We were working together, he produced mine, and I wouldn’t be where I am with my music without the start he gave me,” John acknowledged to #legend magazine.

But because of their polar opposite political opinions, the pair’s relationship has been strained in recent years. Kanye has been a vocal supporter of U.S. President Donald Trump, whereas John is a harsh critic of the American leader.

Elsewhere in the interview, which is part of the magazine’s third anniversary issue, the 40-year-old singer spoke about the success of his hit song, All of Me.

“I’m aware of it. I’m grateful that so many people love the song and that it meant so much to so many people,” he shared.

The father-of-two, he shares children Luna and Miles with wife Chrissy Teigen, also touched on his EGOT status, after he became one of a select few to win an Emmy, Grammy, Oscar and Tony Award.

“It helped establish my career. I’ll never forget those. I think the Oscar was really huge, because it was an opportunity to write and perform for the film Selma,” he smiled.