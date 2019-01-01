Cardi B suing bloggers for defamation

Hip-hop star Cardi B is taking two bloggers to court for defamation, accusing them of making false allegations about her sex life and supposed drug use.

The Bodak Yellow hitmaker has taken issue with statements made in online videos by Latasha K and Starmarie Ebony Jones, and now she is demanding an injunction to have all of the relevant clips taken down.

In court papers obtained by TMZ, Cardi claims Latasha K raised concerns that her baby daughter Kulture may have suffered from intellectual disabilities in an April, 2018 post on her blog unWinewithTashaK, appearing to suggest the rapper had taken drugs while she was pregnant with her first child.

She also highlights more than 20 other clips shared online in the last 14 months which she deems defamatory.

Meanwhile, Cardi has blasted Jones for allegedly airing similar drug claims in a video uploaded in September (18), when she is said to have accused the 26 year old of taking ecstasy and cocaine, while also selling her body for sex.

Jones reportedly referred to Cardi as "just a Grammy nominated prostitute running around spreading her herpes".

Both women even teamed up for a video blog, in which they made additional sex and drug allegations about Migos star Offset's wife.

Cardi has vehemently denied the bloggers' remarks, making it clear she has never been a prostitute, taken cocaine or ecstasy, or had sexually transmitted disease herpes.

She tried to have the women retract their statements without court action, but they refused her request, forcing Cardi to file suit.