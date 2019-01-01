NEWS Jack Savoretti lands his first Number 1 with Singing to Strangers Newsdesk Share with :







Congratulations to Jack Savoretti, whose new album Singing to Strangers debuts at Number 1 on this week’s Official Albums Chart.



Jack’s sixth collection is his first to top the chart, shifting just over 32,000 combined sales over the past seven days. The British singer-songwriter’s last two albums, Sleep No More (2016) and Written In Scars (2015), both peaked inside the Top 10. Buy Jack Savoretti live tickets below.



Celebrating the news with OfficialCharts.com, Jack comments:

“This is my sixth album, and the thing I am proud of the most is having surrounded myself with people that have helped me make the album I’ve always wanted to make. The success of this album belongs to every single person that has worked on it.”



Singing To Strangers knocks last week’s Number 1, Dave’s Psychodrama, down to Number 2 and Tom Walker’s What A Time To Be Alive rebounds two spots to complete the Top 3. George Ezra’s Staying at Tamara’s celebrates a year on the Official Album Chart, this week up three places to Number 6. After debuting at Number 1 in Spring 2018, it hasn’t left the Top 20 since, only dipping as low as Number 14 in the last 52 weeks.



Elsewhere, Sophie Ellis-Bextor claims her seventh Top 40 album with her orchestral greatest hits The Song Diaries, new at 14, and British jazz group Cinematic Orchestra claim their first Top 40 album with To Believe at 19. Blues guitarist Joanne Shaw Taylor opens at 20 with her seventh album Reckless Heart.



Further down, five more albums debut inside this week’s Top 40: Keep Hauling film soundtrack by Fisherman’s Friends (27), UB40’s For The Many (29), Ludovico’s Einaudi’s Seven Days Walking – Day One (31), Still Working by London rapper Slim (33) and Karen O & Danger Mouse’s first collaborative album Lux Prima (35).



Buy Jack Savoretti live tickets below.