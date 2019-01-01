Offset defends public attempts to win Cardi B back

Rapper Offset has insisted he was "putting it all out on the table" when he made public attempts to win wife Cardi B back.

The Bodak Yellow rapper announced that she had split from the Migos rapper, the father of her daughter Kulture, on social media in December (18), and he embarked on a very public campaign to win her back, including crashing her performance at Rolling Loud festival armed with cake and a floral display which pleaded, "Take Me Back Cardi".

Offset came under fire on social media, with many accusing him of stealing her limelight and pulling a publicity stunt, but in an interview on The Ellen DeGeneres Show on Friday (22Mar19), he defended his behaviour and said he was simply putting all his cards on the table.

"I love my wife so it's serious and not a game to me. We have schedules and we have shows... So, as my forefront, I stepped to it as a man and said, 'I'm wrong.' I stepped to it as a man, and you don't have to take me back but I just want you to know I love you and I care. I'm putting it all out on the table," he explained.

He also recalled how he very publicly proposed to Cardi during a concert in October 2017, even though they were actually secretly married already, and how he got criticised for that too.

"I asked her to marry me in Philadelphia at the radio show in front of 60,000 people. So, it's like, and when I did that, (people were like), 'Oh, why'd you do that?' It's just my affection showing so I'm not hiding it. It's me being vulnerable, I guess. It kind of bit me with the response of people, but that's why men aren't trying to be vulnerable. Because when you do it, there's something wrong with it either way."

He previously defended his actions on Twitter by saying that since his indiscretions had been made public, it made sense to make his apologies public too.

The couple confirmed their reconciliation with a joint appearance at the Grammy Awards in February.