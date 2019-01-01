Cardi B's security team will not face charges after Met Gala 'attack'

Security guards for Cardi B will not face charges over an alleged assault on an autograph seeker following last year's Met Gala (18).

The incident stemmed from fan Giovanni Arnold trying to get an autograph from the Bodak Yellow rapper, who was pregnant at the time with daughter Kulture, which she subsequently refused.

In footage obtained by TMZ last May, he was seen being repeatedly kicked and punched outside of the Mark Hotel following the prestigious New York City fundraiser for the Metropolitan Museum of Art's Costume Institute.

The video showed the persistent male yell "I'm an autograph hound," before three security guards pushed him to the ground and started attacking him.

According to the publication, however, the 26-year-old rapper's security team will not face any charges, and the case has since been closed.

They claimed that the alleged victim refused to be interviewed by New York City Police Department detectives despite the existence of footage, meaning that all investigations have been shut down

There's still an ongoing civil lawsuit surrounding the matter, which was filed by attorney Daniel Szalkiewicz in May, and claims that Arnold suffered injuries to his face, neck, back and body.

In the suit, he claims that the I Like It star walked out and shouted at him, "F**k outta here n**ga, I will slap the s**t out of you," with her husband Offset adding, "Shut up, bro, before a n**ga beat you out here."

While Arnold says he didn't fight back, Cardi's team have claimed that he was super aggressive and obnoxious.