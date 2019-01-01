R. Kelly's ex-wife joins Growing Up Hip Hop cast

R. Kelly's problems just got a lot worse - his ex-wife is joining the Growing Up Hip Hop: Atlanta cast.

Andrea Kelly will debut on the reality TV show later this year (19), and she has made it quite clear she won't be kind about her ex, who is facing criminal charges of aggravated criminal sexual abuse.

Kelly was indicted last month (Feb19) on the charges involving four victims, three of whom were underage, in incidents spanning more than a decade. He has denied the accusations.

In a Growing Up Hip Hop: Atlanta teaser, obtained by Entertainment Tonight, Andrea says, "I don't know what it's like to be R. Kelly's child. I only know what it's like to be his ex-wife."

Married to Kelly from 1996 to 2009, Andrea accused him of abuse in the damning Surviving R. Kelly docu-series.

She opened up about finding the strength to come forward in an emotional Instagram post in January.

"Thank God for his grace, guidance, love AND deliverance," she wrote. "I celebrate the woman I am TODAY! Though some want (to) 'expose' the pain filled, scared, abused women I was.....STOP! I AM No longer afraid. No longer willing to silence my PAIN AND SUGARCOAT THE ABUSE I ENDURED because of how my abuser and his LEGAL TEAM were THREATENING to come against me if I 'didn't choose wisely'."

She shares three kids with the disgraced R&B star.

Andrea will join TLC star T-Boz, Waka Flocka Flame, and Tammy Rivera on the new season of the reality show.