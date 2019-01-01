John Legend: 'I just want to be able to swim in the ocean with my kids'

John Legend is getting over his fear of water so that he can comfortably swim with his children.

The All of Me singer revealed in January (19) he was taking swimming lessons for the first time since he was five years old to be able to enjoy water-based activities with his children.

Since then, he's updated fans with videos of his progress on social media, and has shared that he is already feeling much more "confident" in the water.

“I’m definitely not where I need to be, but I’m much better than where I was, and it’s only been a couple months now,” John told People. “I’m excited. It’s so much fun to learn and to feel much more confident in the pool.”

The 40-year-old singer, who shares two children, Luna, two, and Miles, 10 months, with his wife, model-turned-TV host Chrissy Teigen, revealed he's already feeling much less fearful and is looking forward to frolicking in the ocean with his family.

“I was never afraid to go in the pool, but I was afraid to go in the deep end,” the Ordinary People hitmaker explained. “I’m happy that I’m able to live with less fear and be able to swim with my kids. It just opens up a lot more opportunities.

"I just want to be comfortable in any water settings. So if we’re out on a boat on the ocean, if we’re in a pool, no matter where we are.”

John, who shares the same swim teacher as his children, recently posted a clip of his freestyle stroke, and said he is learning to relax in the water.

“I still can’t really (float),” he sighed. “It’s also just kind of counter-intuitive. So many things you have to try harder, and with floating you have to relax better. You have to learn that it’s okay and you can relax and breathe easy.”