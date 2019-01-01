Macaulay Culkin jokes about Michael Jackson abuse scandal during podcast taping

Macaulay Culkin joked about the Michael Jackson sex abuse scandal as he taped his podcast in front of a live audience on Tuesday (19Mar19).

The Home Alone actor, who described his childhood friendship with Michael as "so normal" in January, had stayed silent following the broadcast of documentary Leaving Neverland, in which James Safechuck and Wade Robson accuse the singer of abusing them when they were children. But he finally made a joke about it with guest 'Weird Al' Yankovic during the Bunny Ears Podcast Live event in Los Angeles on Tuesday.

"I'm going to ask you a very serious question: what was your relationship like with Michael Jackson?" Macaulay asked the satirical singer, according to The Sun Online.

After the pair burst into giggles, Al replied, "Um, mostly platonic. I met him two or three times, he was pretty sweet to me," to which the actor replied, "Sounds amazing, he sounds really cool, yeah..."

He then revealed he would watch Al's parody music videos with Michael at the Neverland Ranch, adding, "I will say he was a huge, huge fan of yours. Yes, he always had your videos kind of playing constantly... There you go, validation. Praise."

Michael's 20-year-old daughter Paris, who is Macaulay's goddaughter, also attend the taping, which was held at the Largo at the Coronet, with her boyfriend Gabriel Glenn.

In Leaving Neverland, Wade recalled how he felt replaced by Macaulay after the actor became friends with Michael. Macaulay also appeared in archival footage showing him turning up to court to defend the singer at his 2005 child molestation trial, in which Michael was acquitted. Text also appeared stating that he has always maintained Michael never acted inappropriately with him.

Speaking on Michael Rosenbaum's Inside of You podcast in January, the 38-year-old said, "At the end of the day, it's almost easy to say it was weird or whatever, but it wasn't because it made sense. At the end of the day, we were friends."